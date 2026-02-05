Keel laid for newest Oceania Cruises ship in Italy

Fincantieri and Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, have held the keel laying ceremony for the Oceania Sonata at the Marghera shipyard in Italy.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027, according to a statement from the shipbuilder. The Oceania Sonata weighs 86,000 tons and will have the capacity to accommodate 1,390 guests.

Oceania Cruises said the ship is designed with large spaces and "high levels of comfort." The cruise operator added that one-third of all guest accommodations will comprise of suites.