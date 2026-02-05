Keel laid for newest Oceania Cruises ship in Italy

Fincantieri and Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, have held the keel laying ceremony for the Oceania Sonata at the Marghera shipyard in Italy.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027, according to a statement from the shipbuilder. The Oceania Sonata weighs 86,000 tons and will have the capacity to accommodate 1,390 guests.
Oceania Cruises said the ship is designed with large spaces and "high levels of comfort." The cruise operator added that one-third of all guest accommodations will comprise of suites.
According to Oceania Cruises, the Oceania Sonata is expected to be followed by three sister ships as part of a fleet expansion. The Oceania Arietta is scheduled to join the fleet in 2029, while two additional unnamed vessels are planned for 2032 and 2035.
Fincantieri noted that it previously constructed the Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura, which belong to a previous vessel series, at its Sestri Ponente shipyard. These were delivered in 2023 and 2025 respectively.
Fincantieri stated that the construction of the upcoming fleet will follow the technical standards established during its previous projects for the cruise line.