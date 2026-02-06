Tanzania's Azam Marine welcomes new catamaran ferry to fleet

The ferry has a length of 53 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, a crew of eight, and space for 679 passengers on two decks. Two Cummins QSK95-M 2,983kW engines drive two Kongsberg S80-4 to deliver a top speed of 37 knots and a service speed of 34 knots.

The main deck has seating for 334 passengers, luggage racks, a refreshments kiosk, and five toilets, one of which is wheelchair-accessible.

The upper deck has seating for 200 passengers split between two cabins. This area of the vessel also has four toilets and a kiosk.