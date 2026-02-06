Tanzania's Azam Marine welcomes new catamaran ferry to fleet

Tanzanian operator Azam Marine has taken delivery of a new catamaran ferry built by China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard.
Kilimanjaro IX is the latest example in a series of all-aluminium ferries ordered by Azam Marine. An earlier sister, Kilimanjaro VIII, was handed over in 2023 following completion at Australian shipbuilder RDM Constructions (formerly Richardson Devine Marine).
Kilimanjaro IX was designed in compliance with Tanzanian flag, Australian Maritime Safety Authority NSCV 1C, and DNV class requirements.
The ferry has a length of 53 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, a crew of eight, and space for 679 passengers on two decks. Two Cummins QSK95-M 2,983kW engines drive two Kongsberg S80-4 to deliver a top speed of 37 knots and a service speed of 34 knots.
The main deck has seating for 334 passengers, luggage racks, a refreshments kiosk, and five toilets, one of which is wheelchair-accessible.
The upper deck has seating for 200 passengers split between two cabins. This area of the vessel also has four toilets and a kiosk.