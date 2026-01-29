Alaska transport department launches tender for replacement ferry

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has initiated the tender process for a new vessel to replace an existing Ro-Pax ferry being operated as part of the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS).

The selected bidder will build a ferry to replace the 4,529GT Tustumena, which was built in 1964.

Invitations to bid have been sent out, and bids must be submitted within 90 days. The replacement AMHS ferry, which will also be named Tustumena, will be built in the United States over a period of 30 months and will be fitted out with as much domestically produced content as possible.