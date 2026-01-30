Italy's GNV takes delivery of fourth luxury ferry in series

There are 12 decks with 298 cabins in various classes for up to 1,500 passengers as well as a total of 3,100 lane metres for 600 cars or 200 trailers. Some of the cabins are laid out for passengers travelling with pets, though there is also a separate onboard kennel.

Power for the vessel is provided by four nine-cylinder, medium-speed diesel engines that each produce 10,350 kW. The engines drive two propellers to deliver a speed of 25 knots at 83 per cent MCR as well as a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Onboard facilities include restaurants, duty-free shops, a snack bar, children's play areas, toilets, showers, lounges, a passenger space with airline-style seating, and an isolation ward to help prevent the spread of airborne diseases. All interior spaces are air-conditioned and have wifi connectivity.