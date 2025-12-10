Passenger Vessel News Roundup | December 11 – Danish electric Ro-Pax, Japanese hydrofoil ferry order and more

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has announced the launch of the Seven Seas Prestige at its Marghera shipyard. The vessel is the first of two new cruise ships currently under construction for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings subsidiary.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026, the Seven Seas Prestige has a gross tonnage of 76,550 tons and measures 257 metres in length. It will accommodate 822 guests in 411 suites.