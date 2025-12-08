Molslinjen orders third electric Ro-Pax catamaran for Kattegat service

Molslinjen has placed an order for a third battery-powered catamaran for its operations on the Kattegat. This vessel will join two others already on order, completing a fleet that represents what the company described as the “world's largest electrification project at sea.”
The ferry will be the third in a series of electric vessels designed for the route to Aarhus. Construction of the first two units is already underway.
The total cost for the three 129-metre ferries and associated land-based infrastructure amounts to DKK3.5 billion ($500 million). The project recently received DKK180 million in support from the investment support fund 2025.
"We and our owners are...trying to show the way for a ‘green transition’ with technology that was not present until very recently. That kind of innovation is expensive, and it has been crucial for us to get the government's support for this electric adventure," said Kristian Durhuus, CEO of Molslinjen.
The three vessels are intended to electrify Molslinjen's entire operation on the Kattegat. The first ferry is scheduled to enter service in Danish waters at the end of 2027, followed by the second in the summer of 2028, and the third in the spring of 2029.
The new catamarans will measure 129 metres in length and 30.5 metres in width. Each vessel will have a capacity for 1,483 passengers and 500 cars. They will be equipped with a 45,000 kWh battery pack and engines producing 70,650 horsepower (52,864 kW), enabling speeds of over 40 knots (74 kilometres per hour).