Newest Regent Seven Seas cruise ship launched in Italy

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has announced the launch of the Seven Seas Prestige at its Marghera shipyard. The vessel is the first of two new cruise ships currently under construction for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings subsidiary.
Scheduled for delivery in 2026, the Seven Seas Prestige has a gross tonnage of 76,550 tons and measures 257 metres in length. It will accommodate 822 guests in 411 suites.
The builder noted that the design offers one of the highest space-to-guest ratios in the industry and integrates advanced environmental technologies.
The second unit in this class is scheduled for delivery in 2030. Additionally, the two companies recently signed an order for a third vessel, slated for delivery in 2033.
Fincantieri previously delivered a previous series of vessels for Regent Seven Seas, namely: Seven Seas Explorer in 2016, Seven Seas Splendor in 2020, and Seven Seas Grandeur in 2023.