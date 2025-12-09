Danish firm to design ferries for New Zealand's KiwiRail

Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen has been selected to undertake design work on two new Ro-Pax ferries that China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) is building for New Zealand operator KiwiRail.
The vessels, designed to serve both road and rail, are scheduled to enter service on Cook Strait in 2029.
These ferries are destined for service linking the North and South islands across Cook Strait and through the waters of the Tory Channel and Queen Charlotte Sound.
Knud E. Hansen's involvement has included: development of the initial concept designs; preparation and refinement of detailed contract specifications; shipyard capability assessments and vetting; and technical and commercial support during contract negotiations.
Ferry Holdings, which awarded the shipbuilding contract to GSI, will lead the infrastructure development, supported contractually by CentrePort, Port Marlborough, and KiwiRail.
Knud E. Hansen said that, with the shipbuilding agreement now in place, it will continue to work closely with Ferry Holdings as a technical partner throughout the newbuild programme.