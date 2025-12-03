New ferry begins operational sailings in Australia's Southern Moreton Bay Islands

A new Ro-Pax ferry recently commenced operational sailings in the waters off the Southern Moreton Bay Islands community in South East Queensland, Australia.
Island Venture is a sister ship of Island Odyssey, which began serving the route earlier this year.
Designed by local naval architecture firm Seatransport and built by Harwood Marine of New South Wales, Island Venture has a length of 44.9 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, and space for up to 44 standard cars as well as trucks.
The vehicle spaces include two truck lanes and four car lanes, all without height restrictions for trucks to enable the ferry to also serve as a lifeline vessel if needed. Loading and unloading are done via bow and stern ramps, thus allowing the vessel to reduce turnaround times in port.
The ferry also boasts modern amenities intended to offer both comfort and convenience.
Facilities include an air-conditioned lounge and a sun deck that can accommodate 199 passengers and crew, a cafe, a wheelchair lift for access between the vehicle deck and the passenger lounge, and a toilet that may also be used by individuals with reduced mobility.