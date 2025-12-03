New ferry begins operational sailings in Australia's Southern Moreton Bay Islands

Designed by local naval architecture firm Seatransport and built by Harwood Marine of New South Wales, Island Venture has a length of 44.9 metres, a beam of 16.5 metres, and space for up to 44 standard cars as well as trucks.

The vehicle spaces include two truck lanes and four car lanes, all without height restrictions for trucks to enable the ferry to also serve as a lifeline vessel if needed. Loading and unloading are done via bow and stern ramps, thus allowing the vessel to reduce turnaround times in port.