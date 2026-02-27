Hungary and Slovakia seek probe into Ukrainian pipeline damage

Hungary and Slovakia agreed on Friday to set up a joint committee to investigate damage to the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine. The nations are calling on Kyiv to grant it access and restart Russian oil flows.

Supplies via Druzhba to Hungary and Slovakia - the only European Union countries still importing Russian oil - were halted on January 27. This forced both to seek alternative sources and draw on state reserves.

Ukraine, which wants Europe to stop buying Russian fuel, says the pipeline was damaged by a Russian drone strike. It maintains that it is making repairs as fast as it can.