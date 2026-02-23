Hungary, Slovakia threaten Ukraine with power cuts unless oil flows resume

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as "ultimatums and blackmail" by the governments of Hungary and Slovakia on Saturday. They threatened to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine unless Kyiv restarts flows of Russian oil.

Shipments of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia have been cut off since January 27. Kyiv says a Russian drone strike hit pipeline equipment in Western Ukraine.

Slovakia and Hungary say Ukraine is to blame for the prolonged outage. Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that he would cut off emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine within two days.

This would happen unless Kyiv resumes Russian oil transit to Slovakia over Ukraine's territory. Hungary's Viktor Orban made a similar threat days earlier.