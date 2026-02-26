FEATURE | Druzhba pipeline: Why it complicates EU sanctions on Russia

The stoppage of the last Russian oil flows to Europe, via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, has triggered a geopolitical clash that has blocked new EU sanctions on Russia and vital funding for Ukraine.

Druzhba, which translates as "friendship" in English, is a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Eastern Europe, via Ukraine. The Soviet-era link was one of the most important Russian oil arteries, delivering crude from West Siberia to the industrial heartland in Europe including Belarus, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

At its peak, Druzhba pumped over one million barrels per day, over one per cent of global oil supply, according to Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft.