FEATURE | Hungary set to block EU sanctions on Russia amid oil pipeline row with Ukraine

"The question is how much territory he (Putin) will be able to seize and how to stop him," the president said. "Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves."

Russia has repeatedly denied claims that it wants a broader conflict with the West and says its "special military operation" in Ukraine is aimed at protecting its own security. Kyiv and its Western allies say Putin is bent on an imperial-style land grab.

The US has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but progress has proved elusive. Their most recent talks, in Geneva on February 17 and 18, did not produce a breakthrough.

Russia says Ukraine must withdraw from the roughly 20 per cent of the eastern Donetsk region it still controls. Zelenskiy again rejected this demand in his BBC interview, saying it would mean, "abandoning hundreds of thousands of our people who live there".