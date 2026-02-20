Hungary to release strategic oil reserves after pipeline disruption

Hungary's government will release about 1.8 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserves. This follows a drone attack on the Druzhba pipeline late last month that stopped oil flow, according to a government decree published late on Thursday.

Hungary and Slovakia have the only remaining refineries in the European Union using Russian oil through Druzhba. They have been trying to secure supply since flows were halted on January 27 after what Ukraine said was a Russian drone attack that damaged pipeline infrastructure.

Both countries have blamed Ukraine for the delay in restarting the flows for political reasons. Hungary's oil company MOL is entitled to priority access to released crude oil reserves.