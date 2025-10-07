Offshore Vessel News Roundup | October 8 – FPSO and crewboat deliveries, rock installation vessel order and more

Deliveries include an FPSO for deployment off Brazil, a SWATH crewboat for a UK owner, and an SOV for a German joint venture company. Another SOV is being transported to Norway for completion. Finally, a European operator has placed an order for a new rock installation ship.
Rem Offshore's newest offshore construction vessel has been loaded onto a heavy lift ship and is being transported to Norway.
Rem Pioneer will undergo completion in Norway and will be delivered to Rem Offshore in 2026. Construction of the hull was undertaken at the Vietnam facilities of Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.
Finnish shipbuilder Tyovene has handed over a new crewboat to UK operator Maritime Craft Services (MCS).
MCS SWATH 3 boasts a SWATH design that minimises motion in rough seas, offering stability, ride comfort, and safe transfers to offshore installations in much higher waves compared to conventional crewboats.
Jan De Nul has announced the order of a new subsea rock installation vessel, George W. Goethals. The company said the new vessel will be deployed primarily in the North Sea and Southeast Asia.
The George W. Goethals will have a carrying capacity of up to 37,000 tonnes and will be fitted with a flexible vertical fall pipe and an inclined fall pipe system to install extra-large rocks at water depths reaching 400 metres.
German joint venture company Windward Offshore has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Vard.
Windward Athens was built by Vard Shipyards Romania while commissioning and final outfitting took place at Vard Brattvaag in Norway. She belongs to the same series as Monsoon Enabler, a CSOV recently delivered by Vard to Norway's Edda Wind.
After departing Seatrium's Benoi shipyard in Singapore on July 13, the floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) P-78 arrived at the Buzios field in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin off Brazil on Tuesday, September 30.
The FPSO will now be connected to the wells to begin production shortly.