Germany's Windward Offshore takes delivery of new CSOV

German joint venture company Windward Offshore has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Norwegian shipbuilder Vard.
Windward Athens was built by Vard Shipyards Romania while commissioning and final outfitting took place at Vard Brattvaag in Norway. She belongs to the same series as Monsoon Enabler, a CSOV recently delivered by Vard to Norway's Edda Wind.
The CSOV features Vard's new hull form for optimised seakeeping abilities and low fuel consumption.
The vessel has a length of 87.5 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, and a draught of 5.3 metres. She is equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and a comprehensive electronics package from Vard Electro.
Accommodation will be available for 120 crewmembers. The interior spaces will be kept comfortable with the aid of an HVAC-R system supplied by Vard Interiors.
Vard will build three other CSOVs from the same series for Windward Offshore.