VESSEL REVIEW | Monsoon Enabler – Edda Wind places large-capacity CSOV into service

The CSOV has an LOA of 87.5 metres (287 feet), a moulded beam of 19.5 metres (64 feet), a draught of 5.3 metres (17 feet), and a depth of 7.3 metres (24 feet). An aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres ( square feet) boasts an Imeca package consisting of a 3D-compensated six-tonne crane and a motion-compensated gangway while a warehouse has a total area of 360 square metres ( square feet).

Both the aft deck and the warehouse are capable of transporting assorted cargo in addition to providing easy access to the gangway and the crane, allowing for more efficient passage of personnel. Space is also available onboard for a 12-metre daughtercraft, which is to be launched and recovered via a dedicated davit.