VESSEL REVIEW | Monsoon Enabler – Edda Wind places large-capacity CSOV into service
Norwegian operator Edda Wind recently took delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Monsoon Enabler was built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam as the first in a new series of four CSOVs ordered by Edda Wind. The vessel has been designed with Vard's new hull form for optimised seakeeping abilities and low fuel consumption.
The CSOV has an LOA of 87.5 metres (287 feet), a moulded beam of 19.5 metres (64 feet), a draught of 5.3 metres (17 feet), and a depth of 7.3 metres (24 feet). An aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres ( square feet) boasts an Imeca package consisting of a 3D-compensated six-tonne crane and a motion-compensated gangway while a warehouse has a total area of 360 square metres ( square feet).
Both the aft deck and the warehouse are capable of transporting assorted cargo in addition to providing easy access to the gangway and the crane, allowing for more efficient passage of personnel. Space is also available onboard for a 12-metre daughtercraft, which is to be launched and recovered via a dedicated davit.
Versatile hybrid electric propulsion arrangement
The vessel's propulsion setup consists of two 1,700ekW and two 940ekW main generators and a 1,500kWh battery pack. These drive two 1,500kW azimuthing thrusters housing 2,600mm fixed-pitch propellers, two 1,500kW side tunnel thrusters housing 2,500mm propellers and an 880kW retractable thruster housing a 2,200mm propeller, thus providing improved manoeuvrability.
The thrusters were all provided by Schottel and generate minimal vibration to ensure compliance with the comfort class notation.
An ABS-certified DP2 system and two roll stabilisation tanks can meanwhile permit safe transfers of personnel to and from offshore wind turbines even in wave heights of three metres (9.8 feet), wind speeds of 20 metres per second, and current speeds of one metre per second.
The propulsion will initially run on MGO but may be configured in the future to accept alternative fuels such as methanol and hydrogen. The propulsion will deliver a service speed of 10 knots and enable the vessel to stay out at sea for a maximum of 30 days, permitting extended operations in support of offshore wind customers.
Ample crew facilities with noise-reduction features
The accommodation for the 120 crewmembers and other personnel includes 82 single cabins with en suite toilets, 19 double cabins, three offices, two meeting rooms, a medical bay, a gym, a lounge, a game room, and a cinema, ensuring comfort during extended stays offshore.
Vard said the main deck has been laid out to serve as a hub for primary leisure and hospitality spaces while the cabins are strategically located to minimise noise.
The interiors have ample firefighting coverage thanks to a water mist system supplied by Survitec. According to Vard, there are also onboard provisions for additional berthing and lifesaving equipment if needed.
Following her commissioning, Monsoon Enabler will commence operation in Taiwan for a fixed period until the end of 2025.