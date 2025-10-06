Rem Offshore's newest construction vessel en route to Norway for completion

Rem Offshore's newest offshore construction vessel has been loaded onto a heavy lift ship and is being transported to Norway.
Rem Pioneer will undergo completion in Norway and will be delivered to Rem Offshore in 2026. Construction of the hull was undertaken at the Vietnam facilities of Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.
Once in service, Rem Pioneer will perform heavy construction work for both offshore wind and subsea customers.
Key features will include dual-fuel engines that can also operate on methanol, battery packs, a working deck with a total area of more than 1,400 square metres, and a 250-tonne crane that is electrically driven and regenerates power for the batteries.
Future modifications will allow the installation of an offshore gangway for transferring technicians to and from wind turbines.
Design work on Rem Pioneer was provided by Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk while shipbuilder Myklebust Verft served as the lead contractor for the vessel's construction.
Rem Offshore's contract with Myklebust Verft also includes an option for one additional construction vessel.