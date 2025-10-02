New SWATH crewboat delivered to UK's Maritime Craft Services

Finnish shipbuilder Tyovene has handed over a new crewboat to UK operator Maritime Craft Services (MCS).
MCS SWATH 3 boasts a SWATH design that minimises motion in rough seas, offering stability, ride comfort, and safe transfers to offshore installations in much higher waves compared to conventional crewboats.
Tyovene said that, by reducing vertical acceleration, the vessel ensures that technicians and crew arrive on-site rested, secure, and ready to work regardless of weather conditions.
The builder added that the design is a result of close cooperation with UK-based naval architecture firm Ad Hoc Marine Designs, based on the experiences gained by MCS in operating two vessels of similar design.
Feedback from crews who have been operating these units for years helped optimise the design to ensure better workflow, easier maintenance, and thus more economic operability, according to Tyovene.
A PTI is installed on each drivetrain, allowing for hybrid operation.
MCS SWATH 3 will be deployed in the North Sea, where it will support ongoing efforts to expand renewable energy infrastructure.