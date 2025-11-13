Offshore Vessel News Roundup | November 14 – CSOV and cable layer construction plus future Saudi crewboat

Vard Shipyards Romania has begun construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by UPO Holdings, the recently established joint venture company formed by UK-based Purus and the Far Eastern Group's (FEG) subsidiary U-Ming Marine Offshore.

Vard said that the 88-metre hybrid CSOV will be optimised for Taiwan’s offshore wind conditions, combining efficiency, operability and crew comfort in one platform.