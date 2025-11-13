Offshore Vessel News Roundup | November 14 – CSOV and cable layer construction plus future Saudi crewboat

Recently launched vessels include a CSOV for a Cypriot owner and a crewboat for operation in the Middle East. Construction meanwhile continues on a CSOV and two cable laying vessels.
Vard Shipyards Romania has begun construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by UPO Holdings, the recently established joint venture company formed by UK-based Purus and the Far Eastern Group's (FEG) subsidiary U-Ming Marine Offshore.
Vard said that the 88-metre hybrid CSOV will be optimised for Taiwan’s offshore wind conditions, combining efficiency, operability and crew comfort in one platform.
Singapore shipbuilder PaxOcean has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new inter-array cable laying vessel ordered by Japan's Penta-Ocean Construction.
The vessel will be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with ClassNK requirements. Upon completion, it will feature advanced capabilities to facilitate cable laying and burial for bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms, as well as submarine direct current transmission cables.
Singapore shipbuilder Lita Ocean recently launched a new fast crewboat ordered by Zamil Offshore Services Company of Saudi Arabia.
Zamil 82 is the final unit in a series of three low-draught, all-aluminium monohull vessels designed for the transport of cargo, heavy maintenance equipment, and personnel to and from offshore platforms. Zamil 80, the first vessel in the series, was handed over earlier this year.
China Merchants Heavy Industry Shenzhen has begun construction of a new cable laying vessel ordered by Greece's Asso Subsea.
Upon completion, Althea will have a DP2 system and will be capable of cable laying operations in shallow waters, deep offshore waters, and intertidal zones.
Cochin Shipyard in India recently launched a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by Cyprus-based shipowner Pelagic Partners.
Measuring 93 metres in length and 19.6 metres in beam, Pelagic Walu is purpose-built to support the commissioning, installation, and maintenance of offshore platforms in some of the world’s most challenging marine environments, Pelagic Partners said in a press release following the launch.