Pelagic Partners' newest CSOV hits the water

Cochin Shipyard in India recently launched a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by Cyprus-based shipowner Pelagic Partners.

Measuring 93 metres in length and 19.6 metres in beam, Pelagic Walu is purpose-built to support the commissioning, installation, and maintenance of offshore platforms in some of the world’s most challenging marine environments, Pelagic Partners said in a press release following the launch.

The CSOV will combine hybrid-electric propulsion, methanol-ready main engines, and large 2,800kWh lithium-ion battery systems to reduce fuel consumption and emissions during operations. Pelagic Partners said these technologies will enable flexible power management, lower noise, and improved efficiency.

A DP2 system and a motion-compensated walk-to-work gangway will further enhance safety and operability, allowing offshore technicians to transfer securely and efficiently even in rough sea conditions.

Pelagic Walu is already half-complete and is ready for the outfitting phase, Andre Groeneveld, Managing Director of Pelagic Wind Services, said at the vessel's launching ceremony

