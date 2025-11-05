Pelagic Partners' newest CSOV hits the water

The CSOV will combine hybrid-electric propulsion, methanol-ready main engines, and large 2,800kWh lithium-ion battery systems to reduce fuel consumption and emissions during operations. Pelagic Partners said these technologies will enable flexible power management, lower noise, and improved efficiency.

A DP2 system and a motion-compensated walk-to-work gangway will further enhance safety and operability, allowing offshore technicians to transfer securely and efficiently even in rough sea conditions.

Pelagic Walu is already half-complete and is ready for the outfitting phase, Andre Groeneveld, Managing Director of Pelagic Wind Services, said at the vessel's launching ceremony