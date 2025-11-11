Singapore builder launches final crewboat in series ordered by Zamil Offshore Services

Singapore shipbuilder Lita Ocean recently launched a new fast crewboat ordered by Zamil Offshore Services Company of Saudi Arabia.
Zamil 82 is the final unit in a series of three low-draught, all-aluminium monohull vessels designed for the transport of cargo, heavy maintenance equipment, and personnel to and from offshore platforms. Zamil 80 (pictured), the first vessel in the series, was handed over earlier this year.
Upon completion, the new crewboat will have an LOA of 59.8 metres, a beam of nine metres, a draught of only 2.15 metres, and space for 60 passengers plus 18 crewmembers. An open aft deck with a total area of 250 square metres will be able to transport up to 150 tonnes of assorted cargo.
The crewboat will be powered by four MTU 16V4000 2,240kW diesel engines driving Hamilton HT810 waterjets. This configuration will enable the vessel to reach a service speed of 28 knots even when carrying a 200-tonne payload, though the rated top speed will be 36 knots.
A climate-controlled forward cabin will feature business-class seating for the passengers as well as three toilets, an office, a snack bar, and a fully equipped medical bay. The crew will be housed on the hull deck, which will also feature a large pantry, a mess, three toilets, and a laundry area.
Zamil 82 will be operated primarily in the Arabian Sea in support of the activities of Saudi state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco.