Singapore builder launches final crewboat in series ordered by Zamil Offshore Services

Upon completion, the new crewboat will have an LOA of 59.8 metres, a beam of nine metres, a draught of only 2.15 metres, and space for 60 passengers plus 18 crewmembers. An open aft deck with a total area of 250 square metres will be able to transport up to 150 tonnes of assorted cargo.

The crewboat will be powered by four MTU 16V4000 2,240kW diesel engines driving Hamilton HT810 waterjets. This configuration will enable the vessel to reach a service speed of 28 knots even when carrying a 200-tonne payload, though the rated top speed will be 36 knots.