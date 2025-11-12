Construction begins on new hybrid CSOV for joint venture company UPO

Vard Shipyards Romania has begun construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by UPO Holdings, the recently established joint venture company formed by UK-based Purus and the Far Eastern Group's (FEG) subsidiary U-Ming Marine Offshore.
Vard said that the 88-metre hybrid vessels will be optimised for Taiwan’s offshore wind conditions, combining efficiency, operability and crew comfort in one platform.
Vard will build two 88-metre CSOVs for UPO. Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for 2027.
Each vessel will feature Seaonics 3D-compensated walk-to-work gangways, an enhanced DP2 system optimised for precise station-keeping even under the wind, currents and swell patterns experienced in the Taiwan Strait, and accommodation for up to 120 personnel including 93 technicians.
FEG said that the vessels' interior spaces will feature air conditioning and humidity control to ensure passenger comfort in tropical waters, while advanced systems for real-time monitoring, safety and operational flexibility will also be fitted.