Construction begins on new hybrid CSOV for joint venture company UPO

Vard will build two 88-metre CSOVs for UPO. Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for 2027.

Each vessel will feature Seaonics 3D-compensated walk-to-work gangways, an enhanced DP2 system optimised for precise station-keeping even under the wind, currents and swell patterns experienced in the Taiwan Strait, and accommodation for up to 120 personnel including 93 technicians.

FEG said that the vessels' interior spaces will feature air conditioning and humidity control to ensure passenger comfort in tropical waters, while advanced systems for real-time monitoring, safety and operational flexibility will also be fitted.