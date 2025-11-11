First steel cut for Penta-Ocean's new cable laying vessel

Singapore shipbuilder PaxOcean has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new inter-array cable laying vessel ordered by Japan's Penta-Ocean Construction.
The vessel will be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with ClassNK requirements. Upon completion, it will feature advanced capabilities to facilitate cable laying and burial for bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms, as well as submarine direct current transmission cables.
The vessel's key features will include: two 5,000-tonne cable carousels to support the construction of large wind farms; advanced trenching and cable burial systems utilising ROV and trencher technology; a high-precision ClassNK-certified DP2 system with seven thrusters with a total output of 16,000 kW; a battery storage system; and methanol-ready engines.
The vessel is scheduled for completion in February 2028. It will initially be deployed across Japan’s general sea areas and exclusive economic zone, though it will also be capable of worldwide operations.