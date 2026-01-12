Norwegian yard launches new CSOV ordered by JP Morgan Asset Management

Norwegian shipyard Ulstein Verft has launched the first of two new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) ordered from the company by JP Morgan Asset Management on behalf of institutional investors.
The CSOV was designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions while the hull was completed at the facilities of Polish shipbuilder Crist.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 89.6 metres, a hybrid battery propulsion system, and accommodations for 132 personnel. The accommodation spaces will include 110 single-person cabins.
The hybrid propulsion system can be prepared for operation on green methanol fuel in the future.
The deck equipment will include a centrally-positioned walk-to-work, a motion-compensated gangway, an elevator tower for personnel and cargo transfers, and a 3D-compensated crane. Ulstein said the vessel will provide a flexible platform for operations and maintenance and support for construction work at offshore wind farms.
The vessel's hull features Ulstein's twin stern design that will help improve manoeuvrability and seakeeping even under adverse weather conditions.