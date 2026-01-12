Bhagwan Marine's newest landing vessel to support decommissioning works

The vessel has been secured under a five-year bareboat charter from BM Fleet. She will be operated out of Brisbane throughout the charter period.

Bhagwan Micah was named in honour of the late Micah Kirk, a former Bhagwan Marine employee who had supported the company's Melbourne operations. The final stages of her construction were undertaken at local shipbuilder The Yard Brisbane.

The SLV has an LOA of 38.62 metres, a moulded beam of 12.8 metres, a design draught of only 1.9 metres, a moulded depth of three metres, a gross tonnage of 456.5, accommodation for up to 19 crewmembers, and a capacity of 150 tons of deck cargo.

Four Cummins QSM11 engines that each produce 300 kW will deliver a speed of 10 knots. The rest of the propulsion arrangement includes two Cummins QSB7 108kW generators, a 40kW emergency generator, and a 65kW electrically driven bow thruster.