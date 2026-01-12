Bhagwan Marine's newest landing vessel to support decommissioning works

Western Australia-based offshore support specialist Bhagwan Marine recently welcomed a new stern landing vessel (SLV) to its fleet.
Bhagwan Marine said Bhagwan Micah was designed from the outset to support modern offshore energy and subsea operations, particularly oil and gas decommissioning with the ability to work in shallow water environments. The vessel will also be deployed for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair as well as defence logistics projects.
The company said the SLV design provides a number of benefits including: safer, more efficient seagoing capabilities and cargo deliveries; improved manoeuvrability in shallow, remote or constrained areas; and greater efficiency and shorter turnaround times.
The vessel has been secured under a five-year bareboat charter from BM Fleet. She will be operated out of Brisbane throughout the charter period.
Bhagwan Micah was named in honour of the late Micah Kirk, a former Bhagwan Marine employee who had supported the company's Melbourne operations. The final stages of her construction were undertaken at local shipbuilder The Yard Brisbane.
The SLV has an LOA of 38.62 metres, a moulded beam of 12.8 metres, a design draught of only 1.9 metres, a moulded depth of three metres, a gross tonnage of 456.5, accommodation for up to 19 crewmembers, and a capacity of 150 tons of deck cargo.
Four Cummins QSM11 engines that each produce 300 kW will deliver a speed of 10 knots. The rest of the propulsion arrangement includes two Cummins QSB7 108kW generators, a 40kW emergency generator, and a 65kW electrically driven bow thruster.