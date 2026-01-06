Acta Marine takes delivery of first CSOV in new series

Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has taken delivery of the first unit in a new series of commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions of Norway.
Acta Pegasus was built to DNV class rules and Dutch and French flag requirements. She was designed to offer comfortable accommodation and workspaces for up to 135 personnel.
The CSOV has an LOA of 89.6 metres, a moulded beam of 19.2 metres, a design draught of five metres, a moulded depth of 7.6 metres, a deadweight of 2,200, and a gross tonnage of 6,749. The weather deck and the main deck have a total area of 940 square metres.
The vessel is fitted with a DP2 system and dual-fuel engines that can run on MGO and methanol. The latter is fed by a 380-cubic-metre tank.
The deck equipment includes an SMST 3D motion compensated gangway and a 3D compensated knuckle boom crane for cargo handling.
The crew facilities meanwhile include 47 single cabins and 41 double cabins that provide DNV Comfort Class level 2 accommodation.