Offshore Vessel News Roundup | December 4 – Spanish and Dutch OSVs, Taiwanese subsea construction vessel and more

Deliveries include an SOV and a turbine installation jackup to two separate operators in Denmark. Construction is meanwhile ongoing on new OSVs in Europe and a subsea installation vessel for deployment in Taiwan.
A new methanol-fuelled service operation vessel (SOV) has set sail on her delivery voyage to Europe and will be handed over to Danish offshore vessel operator Esvagt.
The hybrid-powered SOV, which is not yet formally named, is fitted with battery and dual-fuel technology to help reduce CO2 emissions The methanol to be used to power the vessel will be generated from renewable sources such as wind and biogenic carbon.
Danish offshore wind installation specialist Cadeler recently took delivery of the tenth wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to join its fleet.
Cadeler said Wind Mover was delivered ahead of schedule and she will head directly into operations in Europe following her mobilisation.
Dutch vessel operator Windcat Offshore has placed an order for an offshore support vessel (OSV) belonging to a new series.
The contract also includes options for up to five additional vessels from the same series. Windcat said the vessels will each combine a large open deck and a subsea crane with fuel efficient operations and comfortable, high-quality accommodation for personnel working for extended periods in the offshore energy sector.
Vard Shipyards Romania recently laid the keel of a new offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) ordered by Taiwan's Dong Fang Offshore (DFO).
Upon completion, the OSCV will support subsea operations, offshore wind activities, and cable installation. It will measure 121.3 metres by 23 metres and will have accommodation for up to 130 people.
Spanish offshore services company Zumaia Offshore has placed an order for a new DP2-capable multi-purpose offshore support vessel (OSV).
The vessel will be named Saskia B. Upon completion, she will have a length of 59 metres and a beam of 18 metres.
The OSV's deck equipment will include an offshore crane and an A-frame.