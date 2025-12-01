Cadeler takes delivery of tenth turbine installation vessel

Wind Mover is a sister vessel of Wind Maker, which was handed over to Cadeler earlier this year. The WTIVs were built by South Korea's Hanwha Ocean and are engineered and equipped to install the next-generation of offshore wind turbines currently being deployed worldwide.

The WTIV has been designed to operate in water depths of up to 65 metres and significant wave heights of two metres whilst the vessel itself will be above sea level installing and maintaining offshore structures thanks to the integration of four pile legs each measuring 109 metres long.