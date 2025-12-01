Methanol-powered SOV to be handed over to Esvagt

A new methanol-fuelled service operation vessel (SOV) has set sail on her delivery voyage to Europe and will be handed over to Danish offshore vessel operator Esvagt.
The hybrid-powered SOV, which is not yet formally named, is fitted with battery and dual-fuel technology to help reduce CO2 emissions The methanol to be used to power the vessel will be generated from renewable sources such as wind and biogenic carbon.
The 93-metre-long vessel boasts accommodation for up to 124 personnel and a motion-compensated gangway to ensure safe transfers to and from offshore wind turbines. A helicopter deck is also fitted.
Following delivery, Esvagt's newest SOV will support the activities of Danish renewables company Ørsted at the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm located off the Yorkshire coast in the UK North Sea.
Design work on the SOV was undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm Hav Design in compliance with Danish flag and DNV class rules.