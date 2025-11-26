Keel laid for Dong Fang Offshore's new subsea construction vessel

Vard Shipyards Romania recently laid the keel of a new offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) ordered by Taiwan's Dong Fang Offshore (DFO).
Upon completion, the OSCV will support subsea operations, offshore wind activities, and cable installation. It will measure 121.3 metres by 23 metres and will have accommodation for up to 130 people.
The vessel's hull is under construction in Brăila, with outfitting and delivery to take place later at Vard Søviknes in Norway. Delivery is scheduled for early in the second quarter of 2027.
The vessel will be fitted with a 250-tonne active heave-compensated offshore crane, a 1,200-square-metre working deck prepared for cable repair, and ROV hangars on both sides.
The OSCV will also be prepared for the installation of a motion-compensated gangway and an under-deck carousel, the installation of a large trencher, as well as arrangement for a helideck installation.
This is the third vessel Vard is building for DFO, with the first two being commissioning service operation vessels that were contracted in May 2024.