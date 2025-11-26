Netherlands' Windcat places order for new OSV

Windcat said the vessels will be based on an earlier design of commissioning service operation vessel but with slightly greater dimensions, specifically a 102-metre length and a 20-metre beam. As such, the newer OSVs will each offer increased deck space of 750 square metres, a subsea crane capacity of 150 tonnes, and the ability to launch and recover remotely operated vehicles.

Each OSV will feature a large 3,981kWh battery pack on a DC grid for low emissions performance. This will enable peak shaving, allowing the variable-speed main engines to operate at their most efficient working point, for example during DP operations, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

A dual-fuel hydrogen engine will make it possible to run the auxiliary generator on hydrogen.