FACTBOX | Disruptions to oil and gas exports in the Middle East following Iran conflict

The US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East and forced production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq. Below are the main energy disruptions so far.

Production shutdowns

OPEC's second-largest producer, Iraq, has cut nearly 1.5 million barrels per day - about half of its output - due to storage limits and the lack of an export route, officials told Reuters.

They said the country may have to shut three million bpd, nearly all of its output, within days if exports do not resume.

Qatar stopped operations at its LNG facilities on Monday, affecting some of the world's largest plants and a source that supplies about 20 per cent of global LNG. QatarEnergy also suspended parts of downstream output on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, suspended output at its 550,000 bpd Ras Tanura refinery and has begun rerouting crude loadings from eastern ports to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Israel and Iraq's Kurdistan region also curtailed parts of their oil and gas production.