FACTBOX | Disruptions to oil and gas exports in the Middle East following Iran conflict

The US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East and forced production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq. Below are the main energy disruptions so far.
OPEC's second-largest producer, Iraq, has cut nearly 1.5 million barrels per day - about half of its output - due to storage limits and the lack of an export route, officials told Reuters.
They said the country may have to shut three million bpd, nearly all of its output, within days if exports do not resume.
Qatar stopped operations at its LNG facilities on Monday, affecting some of the world's largest plants and a source that supplies about 20 per cent of global LNG. QatarEnergy also suspended parts of downstream output on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, suspended output at its 550,000 bpd Ras Tanura refinery and has begun rerouting crude loadings from eastern ports to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Israel and Iraq's Kurdistan region also curtailed parts of their oil and gas production.
There was also a fire caused by debris at the UAE's Fujairah port, a key global oil storage and bunkering hub.
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was closed for a fourth day after Iran attacked five ships, choking off a key artery accounting for about 20 per cent of global oil and LNG supply.
A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards official said on March 2 that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and warned Iran would fire on any ship attempting to pass. Major marine insurers are cancelling war-risk coverage for vessels operating in Iranian, gulf and adjacent waters.
Chinese refiners are shutting crude units or advancing planned maintenance due to disrupted crude flows.
India is looking for substitute sources of crude, LPG and LNG to prepare itself if the crisis extends beyond 10–15 days, a government official said.
Indonesia plans to increase US crude imports to offset reduced Middle East supply.
