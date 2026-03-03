India scouts new oil and gas sources as gulf tensions persist

India is scouting for alternative sources for importing crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas to prepare itself if the conflict in the Middle East lasts for more than 10-15 days, a government source said on Tuesday.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, which carries around a fifth of oil consumed globally as well as large quantities of gas, has ground to a near halt after vessels in the area were struck as Iran hit back after US and Israeli strikes.

The government is continuously monitoring the situation and is, "reasonably confident that if one source closes, another window will open", the source told reporters. Indian refiners process about 5.6 million barrels per day of crude, with about 40 per cent of their crude imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz, he said.