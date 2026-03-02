Qatar halts LNG output, Saudi refinery, Israeli oil, gas fields shut amid Mideast strikes

Qatar halted its production of liquefied natural gas on Monday as Israeli and US strikes against Iran and Tehran's retaliation prompted precautionary shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia shut its biggest domestic oil refinery after a drone strike, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Qatari LNG production is equivalent to about 20 per cent of global supply. The Persian Gulf country is the world’s second largest LNG exporter after the US and plays a major role in balancing Asian and European LNG market needs.

Asian clients represent 82 per cent of state-owned QatarEnergy's customers. A wave of attacks in the Middle East stretched into a third day, also resulting in the suspension of most oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan and several major Israeli gas fields, throttling exports to Egypt.