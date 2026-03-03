Indonesia to boost US crude imports as Middle East war intensifies

Indonesia will increase crude oil imports from the United States to replace some supply from the Middle East amid an escalating war in the region, its energy minister said on Tuesday.

The ongoing US and Israeli air war against Iran has killed scores of civilians in Iran, Israel and Lebanon, thrown global air transport into chaos and sent oil prices surging after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world's oil trade skirts the Iranian coast.

A quarter of Indonesia's crude oil imports come from the Middle East, energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said, while the region also accounts for 30 per cent of the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports.

"The current scenario is that for the crude that we import from the Middle East, we will redirect to the United States, so that there's certainty of availability for us," he said.

Two vessels owned by Pertamina, Indonesia's state energy firm, are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, and Indonesia is trying to use diplomatic means to get them out, Bahlil added.