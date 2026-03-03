Iraq braces for deeper oil cuts as tanker traffic remains stalled

Iraq has cut oil production by nearly 1.5 million barrels a day and those cuts could widen to more than three million bpd within days as the country runs out of storage and cannot export crude due to the Iran crisis, two Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Iraq has cut production from the Rumaila oil field by 700,000 bpd, from the West Qurna 2 field by 460,000 bpd and from the Maysan field by 325,000 bpd, the officials, who did not wish to be named, said.

That output cut could grow to over three million bpd if oil tankers cannot move freely through the Strait of Hormuz and reach loading ports, they added. Export disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz slowdown pushed storage to critical levels in Iraq's southern ports, the sources said.

Iraq produced about four million bpd in January. The Maysan field was producing 650,000 bpd prior to the cut, the officials said.