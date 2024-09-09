COLUMN | Why is the North Sea offshore market so weak and what does it mean? [Offshore Accounts]

Platform supply vessels sent straight to streaming

But for PSVs, the summer of 2024 has been nothing short of disappointing. If anchor handlers are the Deadpool & Wolverine of 2024, North Sea PSVs have been like Disney’s The Acolyte: the investor audience has hated it, the rates have sucked, and the reviews are dreadful.

We spotted the trend last year (about PSVs, not Disney) and we commented last September:

“This summer [2023], PSV rates in the North Sea have lagged rates internationally, even though the costs of operating in the Norwegian sector have soared. Recent spot fixtures have been solid, around the US$20,000 mark, much better than the shocking US$4,810 rate at which we reported Vroon as fixing one of its PX121s in February. Even so, year to date cumulative spot rates for large PSVs have only been US$15,000 per day, half the international rate. Term rates have improved, but a gap is opening up with international rates at US$30,000 for the same boat working elsewhere.”

This summer, the divergence is even more stark.