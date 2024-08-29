Sanctioned Russian gas carriers suspended by Palau ship registry

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned seven gas tankers late last week. Of these seven ships, Asya Energy, Everest Energy, and Pioneer were registered to Palau.

US State Department officials had earlier stated that Russian companies, often through front organisations overseas, have been procuring secondhand LNG carriers to compensate for a lack of vessels serving the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia's Far North, thus constituting a "shadow fleet" similar to those ships carrying illicit crude oil cargo on behalf of Moscow.

The LNG facility itself has also been sanctioned by the US and other Western countries.