VESSEL REVIEW | Windcat Rotterdam – Windcat Offshore acquires lead unit of new hydrogen-powered CSOV series

The CSOV has an LOA of 89.39 metres (293.3 feet), a moulded beam of 19.7 metres (64.6 feet), a summer draught of 5.3 metres (17 feet), a depth of eight metres (26 feet), a deadweight of 2,000 at maximum draught, and 90 cabins that can house 120 personnel.

The main and sheltered decks have a total area of 1,050 square metres (11,300 square feet) and can be used to transport up to 400 tons of assorted payloads. A dedicated space can be used to store IMDG Code-compliant dangerous goods.

The hybrid electric propulsion system developed by CMB Tech includes a 2,390kW (3,200hp) and two 1,672kW (2,242hp) dual-fuel main engines from ABC, two MAN generators, and a Corvus Energy 1,700kW battery pack. This arrangement will use both hydrogen and diesel fuel and will enable the vessel to stay out at sea for 30 days and sail at speeds of up to 12.5 knots.