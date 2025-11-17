COLUMN | All I want for Christmas: Tidewater and its hunt for a choice gift this holiday season [Offshore Accounts]

Make no mistake, West Africa was still Tidewater’s most profitable region and is home to the second largest vessel count for the company, with 45 ships working there, but the Americas came close in terms of profits, and almost doubled its vessel operating profit to US$24.7 million, a stellar performance.

The Middle East also finally made a more meaningful contribution in the third quarter at long last, with a contribution of US$5 million from the 42 Tidewater vessels working there. Maybe it is finally being unshackled from the drainpipe in the basement by its cruel clients (an analogy we used here in November 2023 to describe the profitability issues of the Arabian Gulf). However, Seacor reported a loss for its vessel in the region, so maybe not.

These vessel operating profit metrics exclude interest, G&A costs and depreciation, so when these are accounted for, the Middle East was probably still loss making, but at least it is moving forward now.

Tidewater made a quarterly loss

Tidewater actually made a headline loss of US$800,000 for the quarter, down from a profit of US$46 million in the same quarter in 2024. This is the first loss the company has reported since the first half of 2022.

The current loss was largely because Tidewater had to pay a penalty of US$27 million to its banks for the early repayment of its loans when it refinanced earlier this year, not a bad thing in the medium term, but a nasty hit in the short term, and it faced US$9 million higher tax bill for the current year third quarter.

Pac-Man Kneen is back

But it wasn’t just the increased G&A costs that flagged to analysts that the company is again on the prowl, Pac-Man style. Indeed, the stock market didn’t care about the loss, as Tidewater is still generating handy quantities of cash from operations – US$72 million for the quarter, slightly down on the June quarter, but much higher than the quarter a year ago.

Tidewater’s shares rose to close at US$58 on Friday as analysts started to look at all the synergies the company could make by buying a competitor and firing all the management and replacing crew with cheaper alternatives, as has happened across every company Tidewater has acquired.