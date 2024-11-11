COLUMN | Ebbing tide, part one: Tidewater shares crash 12 per cent after Q3 results as Brazilian rumours swirl [Offshore Accounts]

Worse, Tidewater has pursued a strategy of share buybacks at prices far higher than the current stock price. It announced that it repurchased 189,738 of its own shares since the end of the second quarter of 2024 through the end of October for US$15 million at an average price of $79.06 per share, 30 per cent more than they are worth today.

"Buy high, sell low" has been the speciality of Tidewater in its buyback programme, as the company has spent US$75 million on purchasing its own shares since the start of the year, all at levels far above the current stock price. This is exactly the opposite of the strategy employed by Mr Kneen himself, but it boosts his earnings per share metrics, and probably his bonus.

One wonders if spending US$75 million on dividends might have been more beneficial for the shareholders, or if it had been invested in newbuilds, given that the company’s fleet now has an average age of over 12 years?