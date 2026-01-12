COLUMN | Predictions for 2026: oil price movements, Venezuela's crude production and more [Offshore Accounts]

I am not sure I am allowed to use the phrase “batsh*t crazy” in my column, but it does feel like the most apt phrase to use to describe the world in which we are living, where the most insane stuff, which would have seen extremely improbable as recently as 2024, now seems to be the daily norm.

This makes prediction hard, but at the same time, it also makes the stigma of making wrong predictions much lower. A lot of extremely unlikely events now seem to be possible, if not likely. A US invasion of Cuba? Expected in 1961 but could now happen in 2026. A Japanese nuclear weapons programme? Could be possible in the coming years.

In a world where the rules of international relations, fiscal policy and long-standing global norms have been ripped up and thrown out, who could blame a columnist for not foreseeing that maybe Europe would ban Google or nationalise Tesla’s factories if Trump invaded Greenland, or that China might blockade a small Taiwanese island like Kinmen or Penghu and occupy it, or worse, or that North Korea might… whatever.

The Overton Window has never been wider or more frightening for eighty years.

Tell me about your methodology

There are two main ways of forecasting. Either one can study data intensely and number crunch and provide an analysis based on in-depth factual study. This often works when looking at simple issues.

Will Murphy Oil commercialise its Hai Su Vang oil discovery in Vietnam? We can assess the field reserves, look at the location and estimate the costs of extraction. Then we conclude that, yes, probably this field will be in production by the end of 2031. On this basis, I made the confident assertion that TotalEnergies will finally approve the development of its Venus oil field in deepwater off Namibia.

There are three main disadvantages to this data-driven approach when dealing with big and complex issues. Firstly, it takes a bunch of time to do properly, which I just don’t have as I'm writing this piece, and it’s usually not that interesting to read.

Secondly, this detailed modelling is always vulnerable to exogenous shocks, big events that come in from the outside and throw the carefully calibrated models into chaos, events like the attack on the Twin Towers on 9/11, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, or the Covid-19 epidemic. These were huge events that changed millions of lives radically, but which nobody saw coming with any degree of accuracy. Even those who recognised in 2021 that Putin might invade Ukraine did not anticipate that the war would last four years, and even those who believed that the world was vulnerable to a zoonotic pandemic did not foresee the economic impact of lockdown and travel restrictions.