COLUMN | Judge me by my results: eight takeaways from Tidewater's reporting [Offshore Accounts]

Third-placed China Oilfield Services operates 111 vessels, but nearly all of these are working in China and do not compete with Tidewater and the international operators, who are closed out of the Chinese market.

Fourth-placed Vallianz has 92 vessels, but these are nearly all in the Persian Gulf and many are locked into low value contracts with Saudi Aramco. Vallianz has struggled to generate cash and has a large pool of laid-up ships that require capital to reactivate.

Hornbeck is sixth-placed with 61 vessels, and will shortly merge with Helix Energy Solutions, as we discussed last month. Hornbeck was once considered a potential takeover target for Tidewater, but the merger with the more complicated well servicing and robotics business of Helix makes that much harder and more implausible.

Seventh-placed CBO has a fleet of 58 AHTS and PSVs after its merger with OceanPact, but operates almost completely in Brazil. Eighth-placed ADNOC Logistics and Services has 52 OSVs in its fleet, but these are almost entirely on long term charter in the Emirates with its Abu Dhabi state oil company parent. Ninth-placed Britoil has 49 vessels and is a genuine international player, albeit a quarter of the size of Tidewater.

Tidewater’s competitors are fragmented and regional. Two potential rivals have effectively exited the PSV segment: DOF, which acquired Maersk Supply Service in 2024; and Solstad, which has been the subject of a bitter shareholder lawsuit. Its other Norwegian PSV rivals like Havila and Rem Offshore are now mainly focused on their home market, and Seacor has meanwhile exited the anchor handling segment.

Tidewater is king.

2. Unimpressive first quarter results

Given this dominance, Tidewater’s first quarter results, like that of the drillers, were remarkably unremarkable. Maybe the senior management should try their luck with a food cart or consider driving an Uber instead. Why do I say that?

The company reported net income of just US$6 million on revenues of US$323 million. Revenues were down compared to the US$331 million achieved in the same quarter in 2025, when the company reported US$43 million in net income.

Remember that Tidewater has 190 OSVs in its fleet. That net income for the last quarter is equal to just US$350 per vessel per day, less than what many senior officers make. There are taxis and hot dog stands that make more profit per day than Tidewater was making on a US$30 million state-of-the-art dynamically positioned PSV or a 220-ton anchor handler between January and March.

For a company with a market capitalisation of US$4 billion, a US$6 million net income is… disappointing.

To be fair, this figure was depressed by a US$35 million income tax expense, which partially offset the US$167 million tax benefit the company reported in the previous quarter. However, even discounting the one-off tax element, for the first quarter, the profit per vessel was only US$2,400 per day – better, but no cigar.