Tidewater cites Middle East turmoil for net income drop in Q1 2026

"Revenue for the quarter came in at US$326.2 million and we generated a gross margin of 48.8 per cent, a slight improvement over the fourth quarter of 2025. We continued to benefit from stronger than anticipated vessel up-time, which is a continued testament to our company-wide focus on operational excellence and a product of the significant investments we’ve made over the last few years into the fleet."

Day rate increased in the first quarter, improving nearly $240 per day, bolstered by a particularly tight AHTS market in the North Sea. Kneen said this is notable as the first quarter typically represents the slowest quarter of the year due to seasonality with activity typically picking up in the second and third quarter, particularly in regions like the North Sea.

"We view this dynamic as indicative of a market that has tightened earlier than normal as rigs mobilise to pursue new projects and tightening offshore vessel supply. Further, term contract fixtures appear to have reached an inflection point in the first quarter with our weighted average term contract day rate increasing for the first time since the second quarter of 2025."