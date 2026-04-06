COLUMN | Offshore takes on the Easter story: seafarer wages; South African judgements; Pilate in Copenhagen; Strait of Hormuz blockages [Offshore Accounts]

The disciple Judas Iscariot famously betrayed Jesus to the chief priests for thirty pieces of silver. Now, many offshore seafarers feel that they would be lucky to get such a sum, and that their employers have betrayed them over the last decade, cutting costs and driving salaries down.

Offshore wages are a major bone of contention, with many seafarers pointing out that day rates for both officers and ratings have stayed stagnant for the best part of a decade, despite high inflation over the period. Eurozone inflation has been a cumulative 26 per cent from 2015 to 2025, and cumulative inflation in the UK over the same period has been whopping 40 per cent, as per the Bank of England. So, if you made three hundred pounds a day in 2015, you needed to make four hundred and twenty pounds a day in 2025 to have the same purchasing power.

This clearly has not happened, though. Polish roustabout and able-bodied seaman Przemyslaw Wietrzynski reflected popular frustration with the situation when he wrote on in a widely liked social media post:

“Something is seriously wrong in offshore recruitment right now. [Employers] keep increasing certification requirements, yet you’re not able to provide stable employment.

"Costs on the worker’s side:

• BOSIET – around €1,500 (US$1,700)

• HLO (every 2 years) – around €1,800 (US$2,100)

• Banksman (every 2 years) – around €1,500

"And on top of that, many additional specialised courses are often required depending on the role. That’s thousands of euros invested, often with no guarantee of getting a job. At the same time, you offer rates of around €250 (US$290) per day. After taxes and spreading that income over time spent at home between rotations, the real earnings look very different.

"This industry demands responsibility, skills, and readiness to work in tough conditions. That’s fair.

"But there should also be fairness on the other side — in pay, in stability, and in real opportunities. Right now, that balance is missing. It’s time for a fair balance.

“My wife does lash extensions and makes more money per hour than I do, while I work and risk my life on a high-spec oil rig. How crazy is that? Why are we so undervalued?”

Being of a nautical bent, it took me a few moments to realise his wife was doing eye lash extensions, not cargo lashing. However, the comments were flooded with supportive remarks, including this one from a former senior manager in safety with several oil majors:

“Offshore work used to be attractive because you could make significantly more money than doing the same job onshore, so it was worth the risk and the family life sacrifices; however, that is often not the case anymore.”