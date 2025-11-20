Offshore Construction

Cadeler delivers strong Q3 performance with high utilisation, improved earnings and continued fleet expansion

Cadeler installation vessel at an offshore wind farm
Cadeler installation vessel at an offshore wind farmCadeler
Published on

Cadeler has published its Q3 2025 earnings release, through which the company said it delivered robust financial and operational performance.

The full-year guidance is reaffirmed as Cadeler continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy.

In the first nine months of 2025, Cadeler generated revenue of €453 million (US$522 million), up 178 per cent from €163 million (US$188 million) in the same period in 2024 – an increase of €290 million (US$330 million).

Cadeler said this growth was driven by increased revenue from the expansion of its fleet, increased vessel utilisation, and compensation in connection with the termination of a long-term agreement.

Gross operating profit reached €322 million (US$371 million) for the period, up from €70 million (US$80 million) in the first nine months of 2024. Net profit for the first nine months totalled €232 million (US$267 million), compared to €28 million (US$32 million) in the same period last year.

In the first nine months of 2025, Cadeler’s fleet expanded from five to nine vessels. This has been coupled with a strong operational performance, with a combined utilisation rate of 75.8 per cent, compared to 61.4 per cent in the same period last year.

Net cash flow from operating activities increased to €286 million (US$330 million) (compared to €45 million (US$52 million) in 2024), while net cash flow used in investing activities rose to €931 million (US$1.07 billion), reflecting the delivery of three newbuild wind turbine installation vessels.

Net cash provided by financing activities amounted to €805 million (US$927 million), primarily supported by new green loan facilities.

Cadeler said its orderbook continues to expand, strengthened by several major contracts signed in Q3. These include a new WTG installation project, BC-Wind in Poland, with a value to Cadeler of up to €58 million (US$67 million), and two contracts for the full-scope transportation and installation of foundations and WTGs for an upcoming offshore wind farm, worth around €500 million (US$580 million).

With these additions, Cadeler’s total order backlog has grown to €2.89 billion (US$3.33 billion) as of November 20, 2025.

Following a guidance upgrade in July, Cadeler has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial outlook. Revenue is expected to be in the range of €588–628 million (US$677–723 million), while gross operating profit is forecast to range between €381–421 million (US$439–485 million).

Europe
Denmark
Cadeler
financial results
business news

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com