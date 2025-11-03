COLUMN | Budget Bingo: a handy game to pass the time during offshore companies' 2026 budget meetings [Offshore Accounts]

The man who flew first class in United to the budget meeting and holds platinum cards in two airline alliances wants to know how to save costs. Obviously, it is the little people who are to blame, not the senior management. The Four Seasons Hotel is the standard at board level (duh), but that Ibis Budget or the Premier Inn will do you very nicely when you travel to the client’s safety meeting.

Whilst Tidewater CEO Quintin Kneen has managed to sell more than US$70 million of stock in the company in the last two years, and is richer than Croesus, you can bet that he won’t be offering to take a pay cut in the budget meeting, nor to trim his perks, so don’t go there.

Let’s focus on the essentials instead. Perhaps we can cut the receptionist in the Kuala Lumpur office? Does Aberdeen really need a cleaning service three nights a week? Perhaps the bins can be emptied just twice a week? And does the port captain in Rio need a company car? Is Uber not available in Brazil? Let’s not be so disparaging about the new modular office proposal, either; calling it a “port-a-cabin” is unfair.

Of course, we need the head office golf tournament as a morale booster and for clients, and, yes, the senior management leadership retreat in Phuket is essential as a team-building exercise, with the motivational speaker and the yoga workshop.

But does the Mexican office really need a coffee maker and all those expensive capsules? What is the Spanish for “a jumbo pack of supermarket own brand, instant coffee”?

Scoring

Tot up your marks and send us the score. If you scored more than ten, we suspect you work for a leading American-listed offshore support vessel owner, or for a company owned by the titans of private equity.

If you scored four or less, you may work for one of the few traditional owners left in the industry. Well done.

Or perhaps you just fell asleep in the meeting and missed the Budget Bingo. Not to worry; the same issues and the same futile conversations will be back next year. Same time, same team, same conference room.

Good luck hitting the 2026 targets. You signed off on the budget at the meeting.

Background Reading

The inspiring Silicon Valley bros and their technology has been a holy grail for the offshore industry for at least a decade. Six years ago we were calling BS on MMA Offshore’s efforts to sprinkle what we described as “Apple-style techno-pixie dust” over its business through its iHub initiative – read my “iCall offshore BS!” piece from 2019.

We hope that the new owners Cyan Renewables have continued to "start solving tomorrow's problems today."