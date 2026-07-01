COLUMN | Bang! The gavel falls again: Saipem and ADES; Seacor for sale; death penalty in CNOOC; Gabon corruption; “dark fleet” master in the dock (part two of two) [Offshore Accounts]

What were the UAE authorities thinking letting a politically exposed person amass so much property without a thorough anti-money laundering check?

He didn’t just own one property. The Gabonese official seems to have had ambitions of a thriving AirBnB-type business, owning 43 properties, of which 28 were one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the Sobha Creek Vistas Tower A in the Meydan district of Dubai. These were all purchased while he was director general of the state budget from 2020 to 2023 and cost around US$15 million.

Some have been sold, but OCCRP reported that the dictator’s son and former budget boss still owns ten apartments in the luxury residential community of Golf Town in Dubai.

Of course, after fifty years of family control of Gabon, Mr Andjoua is not the only member of his family facing heat on corruption.

Eight Bongo siblings also under investigation

OCCRP reported that no less than eight of Mr Andjoua’s half-siblings have been indicted in France, as per the National Financial Prosecutor’s office (PNF). Readers will be surprised to find that the investigations apparently concern the Bongo family members allegedly receiving embezzled public funds, and for corruption.

The good news is that the PNF said Mr Andjoua was not under investigation as part of that case.

Bang! His mother should recognise the gavel falling

His mother, Madam Mborantsuo, was the founding president of the Constitutional Court of Gabon and held that position for over 30 years, most conveniently. She and her court oversaw contested presidential election results in 2009 and 2016, and on both occasions (surprise!) the court sided with then-President Ali Bongo, her stepson. She had two children with President Ali Bongo’s father, former President Omar Bongo.

The judge is alleged to own over US$3 million in properties in Dubai as well as well as the share in the property in France with her son. Madam Mborantsuo has also been under judicial investigation in France since 2014 on suspicion of “aggravated laundering of embezzlement of public funds,” as per OCCRP, but no charges have been filed and we emphasise that she and the other members of the Bongo family have a presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Bang! Other Bongo family members found guilty

Oh, wait! The former first lady and wife of Ali Bongo and her son have been found guilty of corruption in Gabon and were sentenced to twenty years in prison in 2025, as per the BBC. Sylvia Bongo and Noureddin Bongo were not in court, having left for the United Kingdom for medical treatment after twenty months of detention after the coup. Noureddin Bongo was also ordered to pay back US$2.1 billion (with a "b") as restitution to the Gabonese state for his embezzlement.

Switzerland has also launched an investigation against Sylvia Bongo, the public prosecutor's office in the country told the BBC.

When one family runs an entire country for fifty years, it’s hard not to be suspicious when the various wives, mistresses and children seem to have accumulated so many side perks, properties, and wealth overseas.