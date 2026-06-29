COLUMN | Bang! The gavel falls again: Saipem and ADES; Seacor for sale; death penalty in CNOOC; Gabon corruption; “dark fleet” master in the dock (part one of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Bang! Low utilisation and first quarter losses

Seacor owns 17 platform supply vessels (PSVs), 21 fast crewboats, and five liftboats. The company’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were US$44.3 million, but it made an operating loss of US$6.4 million, despite direct vessel profit from operations but before interest of US$6.7 million (filing here). Seacor has two new building diesel electric PSVs under construction in China.

Mr Chernett’s point is that there is an extreme divergence (in his opinion) between the broker-appraised value of the company’s fleet of more than US$20 per share, and the company’s actual current stock price, which was US$6.68 when he wrote the letter, but jumped to US$7.55 at close on Friday as investors anticipated a takeover or sale of the business.

Could the problem be that many shipbrokers are overly optimistic in their valuations and that Seacor’s fleet of liftboats, especially, is not very liquid and is hard to value? Er, of course not.

Mr Chernett attributed the “extreme structural value dislocation” to operational and utilisation failures the company. He does have a point that the 54 per cent utilisation rate for the Seacor PSV fleet in the first quarter was dire and that whilst the European fleet was operating at 78 per cent, the utilisation in Latin America of just 43 per cent was disappointing.

He called for corporate overhead (which was just under US$10 million in the first quarter of 2026) to be cut aggressively and quickly, in order “to preserve vital cash runway and demonstrate to the market that management is finally aligned with shareholder reality.”